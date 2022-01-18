Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marsh McLennan Employee Data Breach Suit Gets Tossed

By Eli Flesch (January 18, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Two former Marsh McLennan employees aren't entitled to relief for the professional services firm's alleged failure to protect their personal information in a data breach, a New York federal judge ruled, saying the workers failed to show how they were harmed.

The dispute was sparked by an April 2021 data breach, when the personal information of thousands of individuals was disclosed, including social security numbers, federal tax numbers and drivers licenses, according to court documents. (iStockPhoto/Prostock-Studio) U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said Monday that a proposed class of Marsh employees had standing before the court because of their increased risk of identity...

