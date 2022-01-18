Ex-CEO's Atty Blasts Feds' 'Sales Over Safety' Oxy Charges

By Pete Brush (January 18, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Former Rochester Drug Cooperative CEO Laurence Doud operated the medication distribution company consistent with the law, his counsel told a federal jury Tuesday, rejecting as false the Manhattan U.S. attorney's opioid conspiracy case that could put the retired exec away for the rest of his life. Defense lawyer Derrelle Janey made the case for Doud, 78, during morning opening arguments in a criminal trial being handled by U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels that could last up to three weeks. Doud, who goes by Larry, didn't look the other way as oxycodone and fentanyl — addictive painkillers subject to tight federal...

