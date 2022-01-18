Cox Castle Adds Paul Hastings Enviro Founder In California

By Adrian Cruz (January 18, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- Cox Castle & Nicholson LLP added an attorney with over three decades of experience in environmental and energy law to its San Francisco office as a partner, the firm announced Tuesday. Peter H. Weiner joined Cox Castle after a long period with Paul Hastings LLP, where he founded its environmental and energy practice and spent time working on a wide range of matters across the state of California. "I'm thrilled to join Cox, Castle & Nicholson as it is a preeminent law firm with strong expertise in environmental, renewable energy and real estate matters, and these issues align perfectly with the...

