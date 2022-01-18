Samsung Settles IP Case After Warning Of Trial 'Train Wreck'

By Rachel Scharf (January 18, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- Samsung has told a Texas federal judge that it's settled a patent infringement lawsuit over power-saving mobile technology, avoiding a trial that the company had warned was "hurtling towards a train wreck" due to alleged last-minute changes in the plaintiff's case. In a joint motion Monday, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Theta IP LLC said they've reached an agreement to resolve Theta's lawsuit alleging the electronics giant's cellphones and tablets infringe patented technology for extending battery life. The case had been scheduled to go to trial Jan. 10, until U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright canceled the proceeding without explanation the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS