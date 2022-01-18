Apple Says 'Serial' Litigant's Florida Suit Belongs In California

By Christopher Cole (January 18, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- Apple has urged a Florida federal judge to move an antitrust suit over its App Store to northern California, where a district court has already tossed what the tech giant says are similar claims from a "serial" litigant who wants to end-run the previous ruling. The tech giant filed a motion Monday to change the suit's venue a month after an app developer called The Coring Co. sued Apple in a putative class action claiming that its iPhone operating system blocks competing app marketplaces. The suit purports to represent developers of innovative software platforms. Apple contended in Florida's Southern District that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS