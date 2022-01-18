Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Says 'Serial' Litigant's Florida Suit Belongs In California

By Christopher Cole (January 18, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- Apple has urged a Florida federal judge to move an antitrust suit over its App Store to northern California, where a district court has already tossed what the tech giant says are similar claims from a "serial" litigant who wants to end-run the previous ruling.

The tech giant filed a motion Monday to change the suit's venue a month after an app developer called The Coring Co. sued Apple in a putative class action claiming that its iPhone operating system blocks competing app marketplaces. The suit purports to represent developers of innovative software platforms.

Apple contended in Florida's Southern District that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!