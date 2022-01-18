Insurer Fights NC Theaters' 7th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (January 18, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Tokio Marine unit argued Tuesday that the Seventh Circuit correctly dismissed a COVID-19 coverage appeal last month and should do so again in a separate case from a North Carolina movie theater chain. The Seventh Circuit heard an argument from an insurer that the court correctly dismissed a COVID-19 coverage appeal last month and should do so again in the appeal from a North Carolina movie theater chain. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) East Coast Entertainment of Durham LLC appealed the dismissal of its suit before a December decision against an Illinois dental practice and a hotel operator was handed down, and Houston...

