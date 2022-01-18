Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unvaccinated Ex-Aegerion Rep Can't Delay 4-Year Fraud Term

By Chris Villani (January 18, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman convicted of fraud will have 90 days to report to prison and begin his 4½-year prison term, a federal judge ruled during a hearing Tuesday, even if doctors recommend he not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It has been a little over two years since a jury took barely three hours to find Mark Moffett guilty on 15 counts in connection with a drug fraud scheme the government said cost Medicare and insurance companies more than $1.8 million.

Moffett delayed his sentencing several times amid the pandemic before U.S. District Judge William G. Young finally handed...

