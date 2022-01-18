Smartmatic Says MyPillow CEO's Election Lies Led To $2B Dip

By Hannah Albarazi (January 18, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- Voting technology provider Smartmatic hit MyPillow and its "crazy like a fox" CEO Mike Lindell with a lawsuit Tuesday, alleging Lindell's false narrative that Smartmatic rigged votes in the 2020 U.S. election to favor now-President Joe Biden caused its market value to plummet from $3 billion to $1 billion. Lindell and his pillow company MyPillow Inc.'s intentionally peddled election fraud conspiracy theories including unfounded claims that Smartmatic's voting machines had been hacked by China and rigged in favor of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Florida-based company alleged in its defamation suit filed Tuesday. Following the November 2020 election, Lindell marketed...

