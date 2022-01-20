Guatemala Chases Israeli Co. Over Failed Arbitration Costs

By Clark Mindock (January 20, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Guatemala is hoping to enforce a $1.8 million award against Israeli energy company IC Power Asia Development Ltd., which brought a failed arbitration action over the seizure of its subsidiaries' bank accounts. Guatemala said last week that a New York federal court should grant it the $1.8 million that an arbitral panel deemed fit over the failed action brought by IC Power, which had been accused by the government of structuring its acquisition of two companies in a way that would fabricate tax deductions. In addition, Guatemala said that it is seeking pre- and post-judgment interest on the award, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS