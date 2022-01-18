Teva Reaches $420M Deal To End Investors' Price-Fixing Suit

By Dean Seal (January 18, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has agreed to pay $420 million to resolve an investor class action accusing the pharmaceutical giant of being at the center of an industrywide price-fixing scheme. The $420 million, all-cash deal would be the second-largest securities class action settlement in the district, according to the class of investors. (AP Photo/George Widman) The investor class asked a Connecticut federal judge on Tuesday to grant preliminary approval of an all-cash deal that would resolve securities claims against Teva, which is facing criminal charges over the alleged conspiracy to fix generic-drug prices. If approved, the deal would be the Connecticut District's second-largest...

