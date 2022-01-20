WilmerHale Adds 2 Ex-Hanson Bridgett Enviro Pros In SF

By James Mills (January 20, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- WilmerHale has lured the two former leaders of Hanson Bridgett LLP's environmental litigation practice to the firm's office in San Francisco. Davina Pujari, a former federal and state prosecutor and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency enforcement attorney, joins WilmerHale as a partner. Christopher Rheinheimer, a seasoned environmental attorney, joins the firm as special counsel. The two will be part of WilmerHale's energy, environment and natural resources practice, while also working closely with the firm's litigation team. Their arrival expands the firm's capabilities on environmental and energy matters, as well as environment, social and corporate governance. "I look forward to working with my...

