No New Trial For Smith & Nephew Hip Implant Patient

By Mike Curley (January 19, 2022, 1:33 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge has denied a hip implant patient's bid for a new trial against Smith & Nephew Inc. on allegations that she was injured by a defective hip implant, finding that none of her objections to evidentiary and expert witness rulings warrant disturbing the jury's findings. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake rejected each of the seven arguments Paula Redick offered in her motion to undo the outcome of the trial, which ran from July 26 to Aug. 13 last year. Redick's case is part of a larger multidistrict litigation comprising hundreds of suits...

