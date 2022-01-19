1st Circ. Rules RI Joyriding Law Can't Trigger Removal

By Jennifer Doherty (January 19, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel on Tuesday tossed a removal order against a Cape Verdean man over a 2019 Rhode Island conviction for joyriding, ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals wrongly classified the crime as an aggravated theft offense. To make the case that Aires Daniel Benros Da Graca had committed a removable offense under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the government needed to show that the state law he violated, Rhode Island General Laws Section 31-9-1, fit within the federal definition of "theft offense," which it clearly did not, the three-judge panel concluded, vacating the BIA's decision and sending the...

