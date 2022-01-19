Electricity Market Competition Helps Consumers And Climate

By Todd Snitchler (January 19, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- Despite news that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., wouldn't sign onto President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, Senate Democrats are planning to forge ahead anyway, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently stating that a vote is intended to occur in January. Their hope is that the reconciliation bill will not only stimulate economic recovery, but also fund tax credits aimed at encouraging clean electricity, clean transportation and energy efficiency. But as lawmakers consider this approach to combating climate change, it's important they realize that another solution — encouraging and expanding competitive electricity markets — sits right at...

