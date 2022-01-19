Boston Children's Retirement Plan Too Pricey, Suit Says

By Brian Dowling (January 19, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Boston Children's Hospital drained the pockets of its former employees by having them pay sky-high record-keeping fees on its retirement plan while also pushing them to invest in a suite of expensive, underperforming mutual funds, former employees said in a class action filed Tuesday. Four former Boston Children's Hospital employees filed the putative class action in Massachusetts federal court alleging a "shocking breach of fiduciary duty" on the hospital's part by letting the Fidelity-managed 403(b) plan and its partners "grossly overcharge" its members for record-keeping. The workers claim the hospital violated the federal Employee Retirement Investment Security Act and seeks to...

