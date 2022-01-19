American Airlines Hits Travel Rewards Guide With TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (January 19, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- American Airlines has slammed travel rewards guide The Points Guy with a trademark infringement suit in Texas federal court, arguing that it used American's graphics to trick the airline's loyalty members into sharing their login information for a reward tracking app. In a complaint filed Tuesday, American Airlines Inc. and its travel credit card unit, AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd., said The Points Guy LLC is illegally requesting cardholders' login credentials to track users' points on its rewards app. According to the airline, The Points Guy is aware that cardholders agreed in American Airlines' terms and conditions not to share their passwords...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS