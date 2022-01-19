Ex-Fisher Phillips Atty Seeks To Upend His Murder Conviction

By Emily Sides (January 19, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- A former Fisher Phillips partner sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife urged the Georgia Supreme Court for a new trial on Wednesday, arguing that jurors should've been allowed to decide whether the woman's shooting death constituted involuntary manslaughter rather than murder. Donald F. Samuel, an attorney with Garland Samuel & Loeb PC representing Claud "Tex" McIver, told the justices during a remote hearing that his client was denied a fair trial because the jury had been kept from considering whether to find McIver guilty on lesser charges. "The jury could have found involuntary misdemeanor or the jury could...

