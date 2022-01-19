3rd Circ. Doubts NJ's Expired Virus Order Hurts Landlords

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 19, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday suggested that the expiration of New Jersey's COVID-19 pandemic renter relief measure moots a constitutional challenge brought by residential landlords, as the court had ruled in a similar lawsuit over Pennsylvania virus mandates. A three-judge panel pressed the landlords' attorney to show during an oral argument how his case was distinguishable from County of Butler et al. v. Governor of Pennsylvania et al. In that case, decided in August, the court had reasoned that the Keystone State's stay-at-home orders and limitations on nonessential business operations as the coronavirus disease raged no longer had any impact on...

