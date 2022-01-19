MoFo Hires SDNY Prosecutor For White Collar Defense Group

By Emily Lever (January 19, 2022, 1:23 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has brought on a Manhattan federal prosecutor with experience in securities fraud, insider trading and corruption cases to bolster its white collar defense group, the firm announced Wednesday. Edward A. Imperatore, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York since 2012, was most recently a senior attorney in the office's securities and commodities fraud unit. Imperatore is the latest in a string of recruits to Morrison & Foerster's white collar defense and investigations practice in anticipation of what federal enforcement officials announced would be a new era of tougher white collar, corruption and cyber crime enforcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS