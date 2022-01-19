Nestle Says Coffee-Mate Buyers Misjudged Serving Size

By Lauren Berg (January 19, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- A group of Nestle Coffee-mate consumers who claim the coffee creamer product doesn't contain all the advertised servings did not correctly measure out the teaspoon serving, the food giant told a New York federal judge Tuesday, saying the consumers don't have a case. The consumers contend that the labels on various sizes of Coffee-mate powdered coffee creamer products mislead buyers about the number of servings in the container, but the consumers are rounding up the serving size in their measurements, Nestle USA Inc. said in its motion to dismiss the suit. Both the front and back of the packaging on the...

