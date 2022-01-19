Chiesa Shahinian Adds Top SDNY Atty To White Collar Group

By Nick Muscavage (January 19, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has bolstered its white collar defense, investigations and litigation practices with the addition of a former high-ranking official at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Emil Bove, who previously served as co-chief of the national security unit for the SDNY, recently joined New Jersey-based Chiesa Shahinian, the firm announced on Tuesday. Prior to joining Chiesa Shahinian, Bove spent more than nine years working at the federal prosecutor's office, and worked as an associate at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP before that. He said that he loved working as a supervisor at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS