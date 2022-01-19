NJ Judge Says Emoji Patent Suit Needs More Work

By Andrew Karpan (January 19, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge said LG Electronics made a convincing case to throw out — for now — parts of a patent lawsuit from a company that used to make instant messaging devices in the early 2000s and is now suing over patents it owns that cover how emojis are used by smartphones. The decision on Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty contained some bad news for Zipit Wireless, a company that gained some traction almost two decades ago with a flip phone messaging product called the "Zippy" and has since filed a flurry of patent infringement lawsuits against smartphone makers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS