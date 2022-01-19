Gov't Contractor Shelters In Ch. 11 Against $6M Judgment

By Jeff Montgomery (January 19, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- A multifaceted government contractor has moved to shield its business behind a Delaware bankruptcy action while simultaneously fighting more than $6 million in allied contractor judgments and battling to collect $20 million in unpaid federal agency claims. Team Systems International LLC, a minority- and woman-owned business, described the Chapter 11 action filed Tuesday as a bid to give breathing room to its services business. A case-opening declaration filed by TSI reported that the business has no secured or unsecured debt beyond a pair of judgments totaling more than $6 million with interest. The judgments arose from a jury verdict in the Northern...

