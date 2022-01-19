Fraudster Ex-SEC Lawyer Has A New Con, Wall St. Cop Says

By Dean Seal (January 19, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer convicted of fraud more than a decade ago is now facing an enforcement action from the Wall Street regulator over an alleged penny stock scheme launched shortly after he was released from prison. The agency filed securities fraud claims in Texas federal court Wednesday against Phillip Windom Offill Jr., an SEC attorney from 1985 to 1999 who was convicted by a jury and sentenced in 2010 to eight years in prison for participating in a multimillion-dollar pump-and-dump penny stock manipulation scheme. According to the SEC's complaint, Offill was released from prison in 2016...

