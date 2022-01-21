Air France Settles $35M Failed Plane Redelivery Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (January 21, 2022, 5:09 PM GMT) -- The German owners of a passenger aircraft have settled their dispute with Air France seeking more than $34.9 million allegedly owed under a lease agreement. High Court Judge Andrew Baker signed off a court order Tuesday confirming DS-Rendite-Fonds NR. 136 Flugzeugfonds XI GMBH & Co. KG and France's flagship carrier reached a confidential settlement agreement earlier this month. Judge Baker did not make an order for costs but said that both sides could apply to the court if they need help enforcing the terms of the settlement. Representatives for the two sides did not immediately respond to a comment request Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS