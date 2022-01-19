3 Charged With Insider Trading On Analog Devices Deal

By Chris Villani (January 19, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- Three men including a Massachusetts police officer were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to trade on inside information about a planned acquisition by semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. Needham, Massachusetts, police officer David Forte, 58; John Younis, 59, the owner of a Rhode Island construction company; and Gregory Manning, 59, a Needham resident, all face a single count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Forte received insider information from an unnamed close relative who works for Norwood, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices about the company's planned acquisition of Linear Technology Corp., a semiconductor company based in Milpitas,...

