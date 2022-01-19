Biden Seeks To Expel Migrant Families; DC Circ. Is Skeptical

By Khorri Atkinson (January 19, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Biden administration faced repeated pushback Wednesday in its D.C. Circuit bid to reinstate a Trump-era policy to expel migrant families from the U.S. — purportedly to limit the spread of COVID-19 — as a three-judge panel expressed ​​skepticism about the government's public health arguments. During the remote hearing in the administration's appeal of a September lower court order, Judge Justin R. Walker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit pointed to what he called a "self-contradiction" by the government in this case and its pending U.S. Supreme Court petition seeking to end another Trump-era regulation that forces asylum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS