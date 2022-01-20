AOP Orphan Accuses PharmaEssentia Of Arbitration Fraud

By Caroline Simson (January 20, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- AOP Orphan has asked authorities in Germany to investigate allegedly deceptive statements a Taiwanese drug developer made during arbitration over an ill-fated deal to develop a new blood cancer treatment, including a proceeding in which the Austrian pharmaceutical company was awarded €140 million. In litigation filed Tuesday by AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG in Massachusetts, the company asked the court to force PharmaEssentia's subsidiary to turn over documents and testimony it believes will bolster an ongoing criminal investigation undertaken by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Frankfurt, Germany. AOP Orphan alleged in Tuesday's brief that PharmaEssentia tried to mislead the tribunal in an...

