DaVita Tells Justices Not To Touch Win In Reimbursement Row

By Abby Wargo (January 20, 2022, 3:05 PM EST) -- Dialysis provider DaVita urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a Sixth Circuit ruling that an Ohio hospital, its employee health plan and an insurer unlawfully skimped on reimbursements for dialysis treatments, arguing their policies were forcing patients with serious kidney problems onto Medicare. In a brief filed at the high court Wednesday, DaVita Inc. repeated its claims that Marietta Memorial Hospital, its employee health plan and Medical Benefits Mutual Life Insurance Co. violated the Medicare Secondary Payer Act, or MSPA. DaVita alleged the hospital's health plan violated the law by declining to offer in-network dialysis coverage for end-stage renal disease, or ESRD,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS