TechFreedom Tells FCC To Keep Big Tech Out Of USF

By J. Edward Moreno (January 19, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- Nonprofit think tank TechFreedom told the Federal Communications Commission that the agency can't widen the Universal Service Fund contribution base to include Big Tech and should reconsider the constitutionality of the system in general. In comments filed to the FCC, TechFreedom said that only telecommunications providers should contribute to the USF, and Big Tech platforms and edge providers don't fall into that umbrella. It also said that the FCC must get its broadband mapping efforts down before it spends $42 billion allocated to the agency for internet infrastructure funding to states. The FCC announced last month that it is seeking comments...

