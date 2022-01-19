5th Circ. Creates Carveout For Deepwater Response Claims

By Katie Buehler (January 19, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday handed a mixed ruling to emergency responder companies who contracted with BP during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, finding they may be required to indemnify the oil company against some personal injury claims stemming from the disaster. The three-judge panel issued a published opinion partially affirming a Louisiana federal court's May 2020 ruling that one of the response companies, O'Brien's Response Management LLC, needn't indemnify BP in relation to a group of claims the oil company settled in 2012 without O'Brien's knowledge. "BP's strategy defeated the underlying purpose of the indemnity provisions: to ensure...

