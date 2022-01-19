Insurers Must Hand Over Info To $200M Verdict Winners

By Morgan Conley (January 19, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Georgia state court said Wednesday that a Florida couple who won a $200 million jury verdict over their son's boating death can subpoena the boat manufacturer's insurers as well as the insurers' parent companies to determine what policies exist that could satisfy the verdict. Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit Chief Judge B. Chan Caudell of the Rabun County Superior Court granted Stephen and Margaret Batchelder's request to conduct post-trial discovery to determine if there are additional insurance policies that cover Tennessee boat maker Malibu Boats LLC, responsible for a roughly $140 million portion of the total verdict. In August, a north...

