Ex-NFLer Gets 1 Year In Prison For $3.9M Health Plan Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (January 20, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Retired National Football League wide receiver Tamarick Vanover was sentenced in Kentucky federal court Thursday to a year in prison for his role in a $3.9 million scheme to defraud a league health plan, according to the former player's lawyer. Counsel for Vanover, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the then-San Diego Chargers between 1995 and 2002, told Law360 following the hearing that U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell sentenced his client to 12 months and a day in prison. Vanover was ordered to report to prison on March 22, court records show. The sentence is lower than the 21- to 27-month prison...

