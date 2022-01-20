Investor Accuses Dating Site Of Shady Dealings In $11M Suit

By Morgan Conley (January 20, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based private investment firm alleged in a New York state court lawsuit that an adult dating and entertainment company and its founder wrongfully altered the terms underlying certain debt securities, telling the court that if the changes stick it would cheat the investment firm out of $11 million. Chatham Capital Holdings Inc. and one of its portfolio companies filed the complaint against FriendFinder Networks Inc., founder Andrew B. Conru, and affiliate Interactive Network Inc. in Manhattan state court on Tuesday. The investment firm alleges that Conru — through a trust he controls — picked up at least two-thirds of the...

