NY Fund Urges Amazon, Others To Scrutinize Race Policies

By Vin Gurrieri (January 19, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- The New York state comptroller's office said Wednesday that the state's approximately $270 billion public pension fund wants shareholders of Amazon.com Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill and three other companies to back independent audits of their racial equity practices to spot potential risks to the companies' finances. New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, who oversees the New York State Common Retirement Fund, refiled a shareholder proposal asking Amazon's board of directors to commission a racial equity audit, and filed similar proposals at four other companies — Chipotle, Match Group Inc., Dollar General Corp. and Dollar Tree Inc. In a statement Wednesday,...

