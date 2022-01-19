Smoking Was Bladder Cancer Patient's Choice, RJR Tells Jury

By Cara Salvatore (January 19, 2022, 9:53 PM EST) -- R.J. Reynolds told a Florida state jury Wednesday that a bladder cancer survivor's smoking wasn't due to addiction, saying he willingly restarted smoking even after an episode in which he stopped for days while lost at sea on his boat. In closing arguments for a trial that began Jan. 3 in Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Tampa, jurors heard the tobacco company push back against the idea that former smoker Joseph Rutkowski experienced "misery" from long-term complications related to the smoking-related cancer he survived. In his suit, Rutkowski blames the company for concealing the dangers of smoking and thereby causing his injuries....

