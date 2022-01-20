Scientology Can't Arbitrate Harassment Suit By Non-Members

By Mike Curley (January 20, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has nixed an order compelling arbitration in a suit by former members of the Church of Scientology alleging they were stalked and harassed by the church after reporting to police that they were raped by actor Daniel Masterson, saying the church can't impose its rules on people who have left the religion. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-justice panel reversed an order that would've sent claims by Chrissie Bixler, her husband and two anonymous women to arbitration, saying the First Amendment's inalienable right to choose one's religion means that after they left the church, they were no...

