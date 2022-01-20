State Telecom Roundup: Private Partners For Public Networks

By Nadia Dreid (January 20, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- Both the federal government and state governments are funneling billions of dollars into closing the digital divide, prompting a backlash among Republicans skeptical of expanding the government's role in broadband delivery. A number of localities, however, are eyeing public-private partnerships as a way to narrow the gap without rustling as many feathers. Although the Biden administration has insisted that public broadband — a network owned, operated and controlled by the government — is the country's best shot at near-universal deployment, many localities are testing a middle-of-the-road path that combines both public and private approaches, and Law360 has taken a look at what...

