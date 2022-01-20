Fla. Jury Awards Parents $10M For Son's RV Crash Death

By Jonathan Capriel (January 20, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Florida state jury has awarded $10 million to the parents of a Daytona Beach pedestrian who died after a motor home struck him while he was walking to work, finding the driver's employer, an RV dealership, totally responsible. The jury returned a verdict Tuesday after a six-day trial in the Circuit Court of Volusia County. Jacob J. Branen, 29, was walking on the grassy shoulder of a four-lane road in Daytona Beach in February 2019 when Ronald Scirrotto, who was driving a 2019 Winnebago, hit him, according to the complaint. Scirrotto worked for La Mesa RV Center Inc. and was...

