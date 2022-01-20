Online 'Self-Preferencing' Antitrust Bill Heads To Senate Floor

By Christopher Cole (January 20, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- A major antitrust reform bill that would prohibit Big Tech companies from skewing search results to favor their own content cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, even as critics worried the legislation hands too much power to federal enforcers and poses cybersecurity risks. The full U.S. Senate will soon consider the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which clamps down on Big Tech companies that "self-preference" their own offerings when displaying search results. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The bipartisan plan, spearheaded by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, passed the committee on a 16-6 vote, with only Republicans voting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS