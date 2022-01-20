Shen Yun Dance Co. HQ Accused Of Over-Polluting Water

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 20, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- A New York environmental group sued the headquarters of a nonprofit anti-communist Chinese group that operates a 393-acre compound in Deerpark, New York, claiming its discharges of wastewater into local rivers is excessive. In a complaint filed Thursday in New York federal court, Mid-New York Environmental Sustainability Promotion Committee Inc. alleged that the Dragon Springs Buddhist Inc.'s facility has been overpolluting local waterways since March 2021, in violation of the Clean Water Act, leading to excess amounts of fecal bacteria. "This discharge has been confirmed through water testing on numerous occasions, and verified by an appropriate laboratory. The discharge is the result...

