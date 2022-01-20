Illinois Judge Signals OK For $1M Deal In Hyatt Privacy Case

By Celeste Bott (January 20, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- A Cook County judge on Thursday signaled that she would grant a final signoff to a roughly $1 million deal resolving class claims that Hyatt Corp. violated Illinois' biometric privacy law by requiring employees to use a fingerprint-based timekeeping system without first getting their written permission and making mandated disclosures. The deal would resolve litigation first filed in 2017 under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, and during a Zoom hearing Thursday morning, Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Helen Demacopoulos said she planned to grant final approval because the settlement was fair, and she was impressed by the amount each class...

