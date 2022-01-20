Texas Panel OKs Oil Co.'s Win In Cattle Death Suit

By Michelle Casady (January 20, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday upheld a jury's verdict clearing Texcel Exploration Inc. of any liability for the death of 132 head of cattle that wandered into where oil and gas operations were taking place, busted a pipe, caused an oil spill and ingested the oil. Tim Foote and Keith Cypert pastured about 650 head of cattle on land in Knox County, and according to the opinion, about 300 of them ended up inside Texcel's fenced-in oil and gas operation. In November 2019, a trial court entered a take-nothing judgment against the men after a jury determined the cattle were...

