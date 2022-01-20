3rd Circ. Won't Touch Convictions In NJ Water Agency Fraud

By Bill Wichert (January 20, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday refused to set aside the convictions and nine-year prison sentence of an ex-Newark, New Jersey, police officer over a kickback scheme at a defunct water agency, rejecting her stance that it and its former executive director did not act in a public capacity. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel let stand Janell Robinson's guilty verdict and sentence for submitting nearly $300,000 in bogus invoices to the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp. on behalf of a security consulting business and using about $50,000 of the funds as kickbacks to then-executive director Linda Watkins Brashear. Robinson was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS