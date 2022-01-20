Petco Says Incoming Decisions Merit Pausing Biometric Suit

By Lauraann Wood (January 20, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Petco urged an Illinois state court on Thursday to pause a former employee's biometric privacy suit targeting its time-tracking protocols, arguing that at least two impending Illinois Supreme Court decisions could block all his claims. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. told the Cook County court during a remote hearing that staying former employee James Robinson's Biometric Information Privacy Act suit would be appropriate, particularly since the state's top justices are on the verge of resolving longstanding questions regarding claim accrual and workers' compensation preemption. Robinson's claims could be wiped out if the justices decide either issue in Petco's favor, the chain's attorney,...

