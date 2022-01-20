Norges Drops $300M On Stake In UK Logistics Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (January 20, 2022, 2:57 PM EST) -- Norges Bank Investment Management has acquired a 50% stake in a U.K. logistics portfolio for £220 million ($300 million), according to an announcement Thursday from the manager of Norway's global pension fund. Norges picked up the stake from San Francisco-based Prologis Inc. and CBRE Investment Management, and with the deal CBRE exits the portfolio. Prologis will retain a 50% stake in the properties, which have a combined 207,000 square meters (2.2 million square feet) of space. Norges did not provide further details about the properties in its Thursday announcement. Line Aaltvedt, manager of communications and external relations at Norges Bank Investment...

