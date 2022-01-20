Ancestry.com Asks 9th Circ. To Dismiss Yearbook Suit

By Donald Morrison (January 20, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Ancestry.com has told the Ninth Circuit that a lower court correctly axed a proposed class action that argued the site needed consent to publish school yearbook photos, calling the claims "ill-founded" and saying the individuals behind the suit have no right to restrict access to public information. In a response filed Wednesday, Ancestry.com urged the appellate court to rebuff an opening brief filed in November by proposed class representatives Meredith Callahan and Lawrence Geoffrey Abraham seeking to appeal a California federal judge's dismissal of their suit that claimed the inclusion of yearbook photos in Ancestry.com's public database and in promotional emails...

