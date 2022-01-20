MLB Umpire Loses Bid To Revive NY Race Bias Suit

By Rachel Scharf (January 20, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday stood by his earlier decision to sink a racial discrimination suit against Major League Baseball, saying a Cuban-born umpire hasn't raised any new arguments that the league routinely withholds opportunities and promotions from minority workers. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied Angel Hernandez's request to reconsider a March summary judgment opinion axing allegations that MLB unfairly blocked Hernandez and other minority umpires from working World Series games and advancing to crew chief. Hernandez argued in April that Judge Oetken was too quick to side with MLB that it was Hernandez's poor officiating, not his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS