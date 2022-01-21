Germany's Google Controls Illustrate Global Antitrust Trend

By Andrea Pomana (January 21, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The German Federal Cartel Office, or FCO, recently issued a ground-breaking decision in the digital sector, finding on Jan. 5 that Alphabet Inc., including its Google subsidiary, is of "paramount significance for competition across markets"[1] in Germany. The FCO's decision is the first of its kind under the new Section 19a of the German Competition Act. Google decided not to appeal; the decision is therefore final. The FCO can now proceed to prohibit certain anti-competitive behavior by way of separate order. This action may have large implications on Google's business practices in Germany, and already has shown first effects. ...

