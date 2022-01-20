MedMen Seeks To Recoup Ex-CFO's Legal Fees After Trial Win

By Craig Clough (January 20, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- Cannabis retailer MedMen has asked a Los Angeles court to find that its former chief financial officer must repay more than $612,000 in legal fees it was ordered to advance him, saying the company's win at trial in the wrongful termination case nullifies its obligation to cover his legal costs. MedMen's Jan. 14 motion said that the jury's November verdict in its favor made it "abundantly clear" that former chief financial officer James Parker is not entitled to the fees because the jurors found that he breached his contract. In its motion, MedMen said the court's previous order for the company...

